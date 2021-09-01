Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Trading Down 9.4%

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID)’s stock price fell 9.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.06 and last traded at $20.30. 7,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 197,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RPID. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($20.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($19.60). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

