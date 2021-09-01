Raymond James Increases Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Price Target to C$2.20

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.20 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on QUISF. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$2.30 target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS QUISF opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc is a full-service digital technology consulting company, which acquire and integrate companies to become the provider of Microsoft professional services in North America. Its solutions include application development, business applications, data and analytics, digital transformation, digital workplace, and infrastructure.

