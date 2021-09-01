RB Capital Management LLC Acquires 266 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $70,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $162.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.91. The stock has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.98%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on GPN. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

In related news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.