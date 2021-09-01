RB Capital Management LLC Buys 1,653 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 59,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 66.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 24,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

