RB Capital Management LLC Invests $451,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Moderna by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,883,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,781,638,000 after buying an additional 545,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,204,000 after purchasing an additional 326,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,704 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP increased its stake in Moderna by 17.9% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,254,000 after acquiring an additional 958,358 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,852,000 after acquiring an additional 235,190 shares in the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.04, for a total value of $1,035,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $1,910,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,270,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,305,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 329,000 shares of company stock valued at $95,244,120. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.71.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $376.69 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $152.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $326.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

