RB Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 0.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,046 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 15,880 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx stock opened at $155.59 on Wednesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.71 and a 52-week high of $159.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XLNX shares. Truist upped their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

