RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

RCI Hospitality has raised its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RICK traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $63.74. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,910. RCI Hospitality has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.66 million, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.88.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 14.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RCI Hospitality stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 6,086.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,421 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of RCI Hospitality worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 51.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.