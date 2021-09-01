ReapChain (REAP) Price Up 2.3% This Week

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. ReapChain has a total market capitalization of $7.23 million and approximately $334,890.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ReapChain has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One ReapChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ReapChain Coin Profile

ReapChain (REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com . ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

Buying and Selling ReapChain

