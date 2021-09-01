Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU.UN)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE: SMU.UN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/18/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$23.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$22.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$21.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$21.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE SMU.UN traded up C$0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$21.83. 186,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,930. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.25. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of C$11.58 and a 52 week high of C$21.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.80%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

