RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Up 9.8% This Week

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0707 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $92.77 million and $2.53 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.00 or 0.00305853 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.25 or 0.00159733 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.11 or 0.00188768 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006835 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000586 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RFOX is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.