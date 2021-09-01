Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) PT Raised to $75.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Truist Securities from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.30% from the company’s previous close.

REG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Shares of REG opened at $68.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.20. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $106,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,845.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,521 shares of company stock worth $1,252,997 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.