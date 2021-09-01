Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 429,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 177,450 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $239,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of REGN stock traded up $5.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $678.52. 3,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,788. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $681.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $600.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $529.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $787.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.81.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,154,588.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total transaction of $130,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 365,009 shares of company stock worth $224,872,342. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.