Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.28% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $67.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 2,607,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 231,117 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 336,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 207,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 35.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.