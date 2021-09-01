Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Short Interest Update

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 918,600 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the July 29th total of 704,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NASDAQ RLMD opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.32. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $40.87.
Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLMD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 4,103.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 112.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 93,180.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have commented on RLMD shares. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.55 price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.
Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.
