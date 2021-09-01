Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Short Interest Update

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 918,600 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the July 29th total of 704,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ RLMD opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.32. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $40.87.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $104,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,635.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLMD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 4,103.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 112.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 93,180.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on RLMD shares. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.55 price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.