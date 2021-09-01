Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) dropped 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.72 and last traded at $25.93. Approximately 2,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 114,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.92.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RNLX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $937.91 million and a PE ratio of -160.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average is $28.69.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 203.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Renalytix AI during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Renalytix AI during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Renalytix AI by 278.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

