Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Short Interest Up 26.4% in August

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the July 29th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RNECY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.34. 48,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,631. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46. Renesas Electronics has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $6.66.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments.

