Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.900-$6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.55 billion-$4.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.56 billion.

NASDAQ RCII traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.96. 4,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,703. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.84. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $27.83 and a 1 year high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.56.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCII. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Rent-A-Center from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.67.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $1,745,714.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,477,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rent-A-Center stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 436,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Rent-A-Center worth $23,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

