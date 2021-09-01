Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ContextLogic (WISH)

ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/23/2021 – ContextLogic had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $12.00 to $7.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – ContextLogic was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

8/13/2021 – ContextLogic was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2021 – ContextLogic had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $24.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – ContextLogic was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/13/2021 – ContextLogic was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/13/2021 – ContextLogic was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

8/13/2021 – ContextLogic had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $8.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – ContextLogic had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $20.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2021 – ContextLogic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ContextLogic is a global commerce company. Their vision is to unlock ecommerce for consumers and merchants by providing consumers access to a vast selection of affordable products and by providing merchants access to hundreds of millions of consumers globally. Their platform combines technology and data science capabilities, an innovative and discovery-based mobile shopping experience, a comprehensive suite of indispensable merchant services, and a massive scale of users, merchants, and items. “

7/21/2021 – ContextLogic was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

7/14/2021 – ContextLogic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

NASDAQ:WISH traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.68. 640,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,560,176. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.31. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. The company had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.11 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Pai Liu sold 2,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $27,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,320.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 88,036 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $981,601.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 925,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,314,062.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 488,483 shares of company stock valued at $4,549,138 over the last ninety days. 32.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in ContextLogic by 100.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at $59,000. 53.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

