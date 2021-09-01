Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Redfin (RDFN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) recently:

9/1/2021 – Redfin was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

8/13/2021 – Redfin is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Redfin is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2021 – Redfin had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $85.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Redfin had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $63.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Redfin had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Redfin was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

7/29/2021 – Redfin had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Redfin is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Redfin stock traded up $3.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,758,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,865. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $98.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.64 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Redfin Co alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $895,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $44,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,615 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,888. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.