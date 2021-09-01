ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Sets New 52-Week High at $290.28

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $290.28 and last traded at $289.78, with a volume of 3235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $286.91.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.67, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 10,736 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.73, for a total transaction of $3,024,653.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $307,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,110 shares of company stock valued at $12,734,901 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 20,359 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in ResMed by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 26,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 12,537 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in ResMed by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in ResMed by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,871,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

