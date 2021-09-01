Reviewing Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) & Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) and Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Centerra Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fury Gold Mines N/A -14.64% -13.45% Centerra Gold -25.45% 19.28% 15.09%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Fury Gold Mines and Centerra Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00 Centerra Gold 0 7 1 0 2.13

Fury Gold Mines currently has a consensus price target of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 220.43%. Centerra Gold has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.45%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than Centerra Gold.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.4% of Fury Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Centerra Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Centerra Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.64 million ($0.10) -7.49 Centerra Gold $1.69 billion 1.31 $408.54 million $1.55 4.81

Centerra Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Fury Gold Mines. Fury Gold Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centerra Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Centerra Gold beats Fury Gold Mines on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

