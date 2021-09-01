Reviewing The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) & Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) and Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

The Bank of Nova Scotia pays an annual dividend of $2.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Veritex pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. The Bank of Nova Scotia pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Veritex pays out 51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Bank of Nova Scotia has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Veritex has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

The Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritex has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Bank of Nova Scotia and Veritex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of Nova Scotia $32.52 billion 2.31 $5.04 billion $3.99 15.52 Veritex $369.19 million 4.81 $73.88 million $1.56 23.03

The Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than Veritex. The Bank of Nova Scotia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares The Bank of Nova Scotia and Veritex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of Nova Scotia 22.86% 13.87% 0.80% Veritex 30.32% 9.38% 1.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Bank of Nova Scotia and Veritex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of Nova Scotia 0 4 7 0 2.64 Veritex 0 0 1 1 3.50

The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus price target of $84.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.69%. Veritex has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.55%. Given The Bank of Nova Scotia’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe The Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than Veritex.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.5% of The Bank of Nova Scotia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Veritex shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Veritex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Veritex beats The Bank of Nova Scotia on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items. The company was founded on March 30, 1832 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.