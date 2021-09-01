REVV (REVV) Market Cap Reaches $65.93 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 1st. One REVV coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, REVV has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. REVV has a total market capitalization of $65.93 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00058616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00014404 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $66.13 or 0.00133120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.04 or 0.00815365 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00048649 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV (CRYPTO:REVV) is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

