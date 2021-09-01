Rhumbline Advisers Buys 96,876 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 718,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 96,876 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Marvell Technology worth $41,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 116.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,738,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,020,000 after buying an additional 3,632,647 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,005,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,624 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $156,600,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 70.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,231,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRVL stock opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.64. The company has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.73, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $64.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

