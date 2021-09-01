Rhumbline Advisers Has $42.75 Million Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 265,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,036 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Match Group were worth $42,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 114.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 64.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTCH opened at $137.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.80. The firm has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 71.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.25 and a twelve month high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. Research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $832,290.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

