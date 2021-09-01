Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of DocuSign worth $53,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 58.3% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579 over the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $296.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.57.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

