Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,717 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Nucor were worth $47,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 20.3% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 312.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $320,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $554,269.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,282,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

NUE opened at $117.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

