Rhumbline Advisers Sells 48,675 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,344,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,675 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The Kroger were worth $51,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in The Kroger by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,134,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,488,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in The Kroger by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

Shares of KR opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $47.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

