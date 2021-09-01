Rhumbline Advisers Sells 73,122 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,841,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 73,122 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of The Williams Companies worth $48,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,232,000 after acquiring an additional 17,671,486 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,980 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 313.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,890,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,675 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,963,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 392,677.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,013,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.99.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.