RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Securities

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Colliers Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $470.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 82.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RNG. UBS Group upped their price target on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.85.

Shares of RNG stock traded up $5.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $258.03. 57,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,213. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $229.00 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.34 and a beta of 0.67.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.26, for a total value of $1,045,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 197,947 shares in the company, valued at $51,715,633.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total value of $41,860.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,946,852.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,109 shares of company stock valued at $16,613,285 in the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 102.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in RingCentral by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

