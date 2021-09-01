Robert W. Baird Downgrades Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to Underperform

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $49.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential downside of 15.37% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.24.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $57.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.28 and its 200 day moving average is $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $60.65.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,377,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,539,000 after acquiring an additional 69,650 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $637,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,060,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Zions Bancorporation, National Association
Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.
