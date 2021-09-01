Robert W. Baird Downgrades Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to Underperform

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $49.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential downside of 15.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.24.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $57.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.28 and its 200 day moving average is $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,377,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,539,000 after acquiring an additional 69,650 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $637,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,060,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

