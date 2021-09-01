Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Up 8.8%

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s stock price shot up 8.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.90 and last traded at $16.90. 36,075 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,093,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENVX. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

