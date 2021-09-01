Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives $69.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.78.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

NYSE:RCI opened at $50.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $37.84 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.87.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.3974 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.