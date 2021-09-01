Rope ($ROPE) Market Capitalization Reaches $403,724.43

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Rope has a total market capitalization of $403,724.43 and approximately $9,614.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rope has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One Rope coin can now be purchased for $14.42 or 0.00030720 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00064114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00133501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.85 or 0.00161612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,432.42 or 0.07313008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,844.28 or 0.99804986 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $389.95 or 0.00830807 BTC.

About Rope

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rope’s official website is rope.lol

Buying and Selling Rope

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

