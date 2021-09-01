Rover Group Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rover Group in a research note issued on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart forecasts that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Rover Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ROVR. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rover Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ROVR opened at $11.62 on Monday. Rover Group has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $13.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rover Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 399,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.16% of Rover Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

