Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.47

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.47 and last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 12771 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

ROVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Rover Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rover Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 399,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.16% of Rover Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.