Royal Bank of Canada Acquires New Stake in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLAMU. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Slam in the first quarter worth about $9,954,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Slam in the first quarter worth about $9,920,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Slam in the first quarter worth about $8,001,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Slam in the first quarter worth about $7,556,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Slam in the first quarter worth about $6,641,000.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 510,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $4,929,953.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,537,276 shares of company stock valued at $14,833,425 in the last quarter.

Shares of SLAMU opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.01. Slam Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

