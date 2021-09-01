Royal Bank of Canada Has $83,000 Stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 94.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,265 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 379.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 308.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FORM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CL King initiated coverage on FormFactor in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on FormFactor in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.86. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

