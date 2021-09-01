Royal Bank of Canada Has $86,000 Stake in CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CRH Medical were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH Medical in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of CRH Medical in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH Medical in the first quarter valued at $158,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of CRH Medical by 3,935.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 59,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH Medical in the first quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

CRHM stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62. CRH Medical Co. has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.76 million, a P/E ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 2.41.

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

