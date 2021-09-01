Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) by 220.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 35.0% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 9.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 57,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 109.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 35.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,960,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXB opened at $132.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.18. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust has a fifty-two week low of $122.82 and a fifty-two week high of $137.13.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

