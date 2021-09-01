Royal Bank of Canada Sells 18,368 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 89.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,368 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Xencor were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Xencor by 0.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 118,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 716.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Xencor by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Xencor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XNCR opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. Xencor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.54 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average of $38.98.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XNCR shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

