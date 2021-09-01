Royal Bank of Canada to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.97 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will earn $8.97 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.80. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2022 earnings at $9.29 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.61.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $102.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $67.78 and a 12 month high of $106.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,525,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,510,911,000 after acquiring an additional 666,474 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,954,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,761,904,000 after acquiring an additional 714,939 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,064,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,398 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,456,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,769,263,000 after purchasing an additional 933,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,896,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,524,000 after purchasing an additional 597,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.858 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

