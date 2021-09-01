RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.30 ($65.06) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €54.66 ($64.31).

Get RTL Group alerts:

RTL Group has a 52-week low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 52-week high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.