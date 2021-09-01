Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 50.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,548 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $19,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.53.

MNST stock opened at $97.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.94. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $75.45 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

