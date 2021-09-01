Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 489,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,673,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 86,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 268,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after acquiring an additional 176,471 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 73,838 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,176.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 151,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,632,000.

INDA stock opened at $48.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.53. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

