SafeMoon Inu (SMI) 1-Day Volume Tops $10,082.00

SafeMoon Inu (CURRENCY:SMI) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. SafeMoon Inu has a market cap of $1.34 million and $10,082.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafeMoon Inu has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeMoon Inu coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeMoon Inu alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00063052 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.41 or 0.00135853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.71 or 0.00161793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,476.43 or 0.07331879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,490.95 or 1.00159581 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.66 or 0.01009515 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon Inu Profile

SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu

SafeMoon Inu Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.