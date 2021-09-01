Safestore (LON:SAFE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,180.00

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,180 ($15.42) and last traded at GBX 1,155 ($15.09), with a volume of 361313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,152 ($15.05).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAFE shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Safestore from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on shares of Safestore in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,050.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 922.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.16%.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

