Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.85

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.85 and last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SFSHF. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Safestore currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.65.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

