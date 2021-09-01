salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Set at $310.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has been assigned a $310.00 price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.86% from the stock’s previous close.
CRM has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.
Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $265.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.60. The company has a market cap of $245.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.53, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $284.50.
In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total value of $4,723,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 690,921 shares of company stock worth $171,227,395 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
