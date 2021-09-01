salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Set at $310.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has been assigned a $310.00 price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.86% from the stock’s previous close.

CRM has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $265.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.60. The company has a market cap of $245.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.53, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total value of $4,723,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 690,921 shares of company stock worth $171,227,395 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

