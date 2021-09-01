salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.910-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.78 billion-$6.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.66 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.360-$4.380 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $298.92.

CRM stock traded up $3.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.32. 7,150,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,481,842. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.69 billion, a PE ratio of 106.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 690,921 shares of company stock valued at $171,227,395 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

